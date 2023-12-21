Tornado warning reported in Ventura County overnight

An intense rainstorm brought flooding concerns along with a tornado warning to Ventura County early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 1:28 a.m. for Oxnard and Ventura after a thunderstorm cell with rotation potential was observed in the area. The warning expired at 2:30 a.m. and no tornado activity was observed.

The city of Oxnard got around 1.5 inches of rain in the last 6 hours, prompting flash flood warnings and evacuations for the area.

The peak rainfall was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The following evacuations have been issued in Port Hueneme:

EVACUATION ORDER

North to Bolker Way

South to Channel Islands Boulevard

West to Patterson Road

East to Triton Street

EVACUATION WARNING

North to West Hemlock Street

South to Bolker Way

West to Patterson Road

East to Trion Street

An evacuation warning will also stay in effect for the Community of Foster Park and Camp Chaffee and some residents in Camarillo that live in the area of Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue until Friday.

An evacuation shelter is located at the Oxnard College Gym located at 4000 South Rose Avenue.

For a detailed evacuation map, click here.

A flood watch will be in effect across Los Angeles County until late Thursday night. In Orange County, a flood watch will be in effect Thursday evening through Friday evening.