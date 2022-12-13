Watch CBS News
Health

Too much screen time could cause OCD in pre-teens: study

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Too much screen time could cause OCD in pre-teens: study
Too much screen time could cause OCD in pre-teens: study 00:24

Too much screen time may be linked to obsessive compulsive disorder in pre-teens, according to a new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Researchers found that the odds of pre-teens developing OCD over a two-year period increased by 13 percent for every hour they played video games, and 11 percent for every hour they watched videos.

Study authors say ads and targeted algorithms make the problem even worse, and they note that screen addictions can cause young people to lose control of their own behavior.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.