Too much screen time could cause OCD in pre-teens: study

Too much screen time may be linked to obsessive compulsive disorder in pre-teens, according to a new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Researchers found that the odds of pre-teens developing OCD over a two-year period increased by 13 percent for every hour they played video games, and 11 percent for every hour they watched videos.

Study authors say ads and targeted algorithms make the problem even worse, and they note that screen addictions can cause young people to lose control of their own behavior.