Who won Tony Awards for 2025? See the full winners list here

Big winners from the 2025 Tony Awards that featured host Cynthia Erivo and a "Hamilton" reunion

"Maybe Happy Ending" won big at the 2025 Tony Awards, taking home six awards, including the coveted Best Musical at the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending" each came into the night with 10 nominations. "John Proctor is the Villain" and "The Hills of California," up for Best Play, both earned seven nods, but lost out to "Purpose" in the top category.

Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, won Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut role in "Sunset Boulevard." She beat out Broadway legend Audra McDonald, who already shares the record for most Tony Awards ever won by a performer, with six. A win Sunday night would have put her one ahead of Julie Harris and Angela Lansbury. The nod marked the 11th nomination of McDonald's career, also the most by any performer in Tony Awards history.

George Clooney, Mia Farrow and Bob Odenkirk, all known more for their film and television work, were eyeing acting accolades at the Tonys this year, but all three went home emptyhanded. Clooney, nominated for his role as Edward R. Murrow in "Good Night, and Good Luck," lost out to "Oh, Mary!" star and creator Cole Escola, who is the first non-binary nominee and winner of Best Leading Actor in a Play. Farrow lost out to Sarah Snook for Best Lead Actress in a Play while Odenkirk saw the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play go to Francis Jue.

The cast and crew of "Maybe Happy Ending" accept the award for best musical for during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in the film adaptations of the smash Broadway musical "Wicked," took on hosting duties this year, kicking off the show with the traditional opening musical number.

Sunday's show featured performances from each show nominated for Best Musical — "The Buena Vista Social Club," "Dead Outlaw," "Death Becomes Her," "Maybe Happy Ending" and "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" — and the shows nominated for Best Revival of a Musical — "Floyd Collins," "Gypsy," "Sunset Blvd." and "Pirates! The Penzance Musical." The original cast of "Hamilton" also reunited for a performance to mark the show's 10-year anniversary.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees.

Best Musical

"Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

"The Buena Vista Social Club"

"Dead Outlaw"

"Death Becomes Her"

"Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Best Play

"Purpose" — Winner

"English"

"The Hills of California"

"John Proctor is the Villain"

"Oh, Mary!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, "Sunset Blvd." — Winner

Megan Hilty, "Death Becomes Her"

Audra McDonald, "Gypsy"

Jasmine Amy Rogers, "Boop! The Musical"

Jennifer Simard, "Death Becomes Her"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, "Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

Andrew Durand, "Dead Outlaw"

Tom Francis, "Sunset Blvd."

Jonathan Groff, "Just In Time"

James Monroe Iglehart, "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Jeremy Jordan, "Floyd Collins"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Snook, "The Picture of Dorian Gray" — Winner

Laura Donnelly, "The Hills of California"

Mia Farrow, "The Roommate"

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, "Purpose"

Sadie Sink, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Cole Escola, "Oh, Mary!" — Winner

George Clooney, "Good Night and Good Luck"

Jon Michael Hill, "Purpose"

Daniel Dae Kim, "Yellow Face"

Henry Lennix, "Purpose"

Louis McCartney, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Francis Jue, "Yellow Face" — Winner

Glenn Davis, "Purpose"

Gabriel Ebert, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Bob Odenkirk, "Glengarry Glenn Ross"

Conrad Ricamora, "Oh, Mary!"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jak Malone, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" — Winner

Brooks Ashmankas, "Smash"

Jeb Brown, "Dead Outlaw"

Danny Burstein, "Gypsy"

Taylor Trensch, "Floyd Collins"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, "Purpose" — Winner

Talia Ashe, "English"

Jessica Hecht, "Eureka Day"

Marjan Neshat, "English"

Fina Strazza, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, "Buena Vista Social Club" — Winner

Julia Knitel, "Dead Outlaw"

Gracie Lawrence, "Just In Time"

Justina Machado, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical'

Joy Woods, "Gypsy"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Sunset Blvd." — Winner

"Floyd Collins"

"Gypsy"

"Pirates! The Penzance Musical"

Best Revival of a Play

"Eureka Day" — Winner

"Romeo + Juliet"

"Thornton Wilder's Our Town"

"Yellow Face"

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton, "Oh, Mary!" — Winner

Knud Adams, "Enligsh"

Sam Mendes, "The Hills of California"

Danya Taymor, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Kip Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, "Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

Saheem Ali, "Buena Vista Social Club"

David Cromer, "Dead Outlaw"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jamie Lloyd, "Sunset Blvd."

Best Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, "Buena Vista Social Club" — Winner

Joshua Bergasse, "Smash"

Camille A. Brown, "Gypsy"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jerry Mitchell, "Boop! The Musical"

Best Book of a Musical

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

Marco Ramirez, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Itamar Moses, "Dead Outlaw"

Marco Pennette, "Death Becomes Her"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Best Original Score

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, "Dead Outlaw"

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, "Death Becomes Her"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical"

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Miriam Buether and 59, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" — Winner

Marsha Ginsberg, "English"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Scott Park, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, "Maybe Happy Ending" — Winner

Rachel Hauck, "Swept Away"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Derek McLane, "Death Becomes Her"

Derek McLane, "Just In Time"

Best Costume Design in a Play

Marg Horwell, "The Picture of Dorian Gray" — Winner

Brenda Abbandandolo, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Holly Pierson, "Oh, Mary!"

Brigitte Reiffenstul, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Paul Tazewell, "Death Becomes Her" — Winner

Dede Ayite, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Gregg Barnes, "Boop! The Musical"

Clint Ramos, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Catherine Zuber, "Just in Time"

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Jon Clark, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" — Winner

Natasha Chivers, "The Hills of California"

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Nick Schlieper, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Jack Knowles, "Sunset Blvd." — Winner

Tyler Micoleau, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Scott Zielinski and Ruby Horng Sun, "Floyd Collins"

Ben Stanton, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Justin Townsend, "Death Becomes Her"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, "Buena Vista Social Club" — Winner

Adam Fisher, "Sunset Blvd."

Peter Hylenski, "Just In Time"

Peter Hylenski, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Dan Moses Schreier, "Floyd Collins"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" — Winner

Palmer Hefferan, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Daniel Kruger, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Nick Powell, "The Hills of California"

Clemence Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Best Orchestrations

Margo Paguia, "Buena Vista Social Club" — Winner

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, "Just In Time"

Will Aronson, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Bruce Coughlin, "Floyd Collins"

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Sunset Blvd."