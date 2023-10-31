Watch CBS News
Tips to make some bucks by reselling those Halloween costumes

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

With Americans expected to spend $4.1 billion on Halloween costumes in 2023, why not earn some of that back?  

And it's not too soon to start thinking about turning a profit on the holiday, experts say go ahead and start selling and shopping the day after Halloween.

The Resale Doctor, Amanda Manera recommended several online marketplaces to get that gently worn costume up and earn some bucks. Poshmark, Mercari, eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Depop are all good for the second-hand market.

The key to sales is a good listing, and there are some recommended steps to advertise the resale goods. Manera says to start with a quality photo of the complete costume, using good lighting without any clutter or distraction in the shot.

Then comes the write-up. She says to look up the value of the costume, include the retail price and then elaborate with details including the type of costume, fabric, size, fit, keywords and whatever else is relevant. Also, include all the accessories that come with the costume -- and the key pieces that may be missing. 

 And keep the original packaging if possible. For 2023, the most popular costumes are Barbie, princess and Superman. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 1:09 PM PDT

