Tiny home village for veterans in West LA goes up in flames

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire broke out in a tiny home village for veterans in West LA early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the village, along Wilshire Boulevard and Dowlen Drive, just after midnight and found several of the homes burning. The village just opened last November.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, which sent up large flames and plumes of smoke. No injuries were immediately reported.

As many as 13 homes were reportedly destroyed and nine damaged in the fire, but authorities have not confirmed those reports.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes.

