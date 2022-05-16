Tiger Woods says he's "gotten a lot stronger," since playing in Masters

After laboring through the 2022 Masters tournament, Tiger Woods proved his doubters wrong once again.

Over a year removed from a traumatic car crash in Rolling Hills Estate back in February 2021, Woods grinded his way through his first PGA TOUR tournament in April since nearly losing his leg in that horrific single-car accident.

But it came with limitations. Tiger managed to make the cut and walked all 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club but it was clear to anyone watching Woods how laborious it was for him and his body.

With the 2022 PGA Championship just days away, the season's second major of the year, all signs point towards Tiger playing in his second tournament since that horrific injury.

Tiger arrived to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., on Sunday, and played a practice round.

Afterwards, he told reporters on the scene that he has "gotten a lot stronger," since last month.

Woods has already made it clear that he will never return to playing full time on the tour again and will be selective with the events he does decide to play.

But Tiger's comments on Sunday provides a sign of hope for golf fans and makes it more likely that he will be teeing it up this week at Southern Hills.

Woods said in April that he was unsure if he'd play in the PGA Championship but confirmed that he would contend in the Open Championship.

The news out of Southern Hills also illustrates that Tiger is undoubtedly taking his rehabilitation serious and is progressing.

The question now is how much will his body allow to compete with some of the top young players winning on tour this season, such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Speith or Tiger's close friend Justin Thomas.

Unfortunately, the PGA Championship will not include reigning champion Phil Mickelson, who withdrew his name from the tournament's list earlier this week.