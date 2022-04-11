Tiger Woods commits to playing in The Open Championship, won't play full schedule "ever again"

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods made his return to Augusta National this week, playing in his first PGA TOUR event since getting into a devastating single-car accident in Rolling Hills over a year ago in February 2021.

After getting off to a strong start, shooting 1-under in the first round and eventually making the cut, Woods struggled to keep pace with the rest of the leaderboard over the weekend.

I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run. pic.twitter.com/8BAMJKlGFY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 10, 2022

Woods shot consecutive 6-over rounds of 78 on Saturday and Sunday, making it clear how difficult it was for him, physically.

However, The Masters will not be the last time we see Tiger competing on the PGA Tour.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Sunday, Woods said that he will play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland in July. But, Woods is unsure if he will compete at the PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," Woods told Sky Sports. "It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll play at Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That's something that's very near and dear to my heart."

Woods has won The Open Championship three times during his illustrious career. Twice at The Old Course at St. Andrews. His other Claret Jug victory came in July 2006 at Royal Liverpool. Just three months after his father, Earl Woods, had passed away.

"I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world," Woods said. "So, I will be there for that one. Anything in between that, I don't know, I will try. There's no doubt -- I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."

Seeing Tiger competing again on Tour brought a smile to all sports fans tuning into The Masters this weekend.

Unfortunately, we will not see too much of Tiger moving forward. But it's safe to say that Tiger will do whatever he can to get himself ready for the next major.

Though it may not happen at the PGA Championship, golf fans can bet on seeing Tiger back at the birthplace of the sport: St. Andrews.