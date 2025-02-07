Tiger Woods commits to playing in 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods has committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The Genesis Invitational is the only non-major tournament he has played in since he was badly injured in a car crash in February 2021 in Los Angeles.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Getty Images

As a professional golfer, Woods has won eight titles at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The last time he played at this course was in 2020.

Woods, the host of this year's tournament, announced in January that the tournament would be relocated from the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades due to the wildfires. Riveria was not damaged by the fire but it is located in the nearby community.

"While Riviera remains the home of the Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship-caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area," Woods said.

This will be the first time, what previously was called the Los Angeles Open, is not at Riviera since 1998.