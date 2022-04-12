Watch CBS News

Three hospitalized after shooting in Ventura City

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 11 AM Edition) 01:45

Three people were hospitalized, two with life-threatening injuries, after an altercation outside a Ventura business escalated into a shooting. 

According to the Ventura Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura. A single gunman opened fire and hit three people, two in the torso and one in the arm. 

Police said that the suspect drove off in an unknown vehicle and is still at large. Two victims had life-threatening injuries and were sent to the Ventura County Medical Center. The third victim was taken to Los Robles Hospital. 

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Bill Dolan at (805) 339-4444 or the watch commander at (805) 339-4416. 

First published on April 11, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.