Three hospitalized after shooting in Ventura City

Three people were hospitalized, two with life-threatening injuries, after an altercation outside a Ventura business escalated into a shooting.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura. A single gunman opened fire and hit three people, two in the torso and one in the arm.

Police said that the suspect drove off in an unknown vehicle and is still at large. Two victims had life-threatening injuries and were sent to the Ventura County Medical Center. The third victim was taken to Los Robles Hospital.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Bill Dolan at (805) 339-4444 or the watch commander at (805) 339-4416.