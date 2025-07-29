Three hospitalized after fight turns into stabbing in Anaheim

Three people were hospitalized after a fight turned into a stabbing in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Anaheim Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found three people suffering from stab wounds. All there were rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was potentially some sort of argument between three people that escalated into the stabbing. They are working to determine if the incident is gang-related.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident, where a large amount of medical waste could be seen on the ground outside of an apartment building. Some of the building's residents were also spotted watching as the investigation continued.

No further information was provided.