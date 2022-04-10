Three arrested inside Westfield Mall following wild pursuit in Culver City

Three people were arrested Saturday after leading LAPD officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

The three suspects, two men and one woman, were originally wanted for a reported armed assault that occurred in South Los Angeles. They led authorities northbound on the 405 Freeway, ending up outside of the Westfield Mall in Culver City.

As they attempted to flee from the vehicle, which was still moving, the female suspect was tackled by an LAPD officer just as she entered the Macy's attached to the mall. The vehicle, a four-door BMW, came to a stop about 40 yards from where the suspects exited, after slowly colliding with another vehicle.

The other two fled further into the mall, one of which was detained in the Macy's.

CBS reporters spoke with one witness who saw the whole thing go down, she detailed the moments leading up to the arrest.

"I saw a bunch of police officers running into J.C. Penney, and I had no idea what was going on," she said.

She continued to note how the thought of an active shooter situation crossed her mind, but she decided not to panic, since she only saw the police officers and none of the suspects.

However, she did go on to say that she "picked the wrong day to go shopping."

All three suspects were reported to be in custody as of 7:50 p.m.