Three-alarm fire breaks out on 14th floor of Long Beach high-rise

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate after flames ripped through a 14th floor apartment in a high-rise in Long Beach late Wednesday night.

The three-alarm blaze was reported at 11:30 p.m. at the Park Pacific Tower, located at 714 Pacific Ave.

Cell phone video taken from the ground showed heavy flames coming from the 14th floor.

Dozens of residents evacuated while others sheltered in place

Long Beach Fire Department crews responded and quickly knocked down the blaze. No one was hurt, the fire department said. The fire was contained to one apartment.

 April 14, 2022.  (Long Beach Fire Department)

"Once they were able to make it up to the fire floor, they made an aggressive attack, and were able to minimize the damage to one unit on the 14th floor," LBFD Battalion Chief Jason Hosea told CBSLA.

The cause and circumstances of the fire were unknown. All but three residents were allowed back into their apartments, Hosea said.

First published on April 14, 2022 / 5:46 AM

