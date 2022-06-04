Thousands participate in Donate Life Run/Walk raising awareness of organ donation

Thousands of people gathered in Azusa Saturday for OneLegacy's 20th Annual Donate Life Run/Walk aimed to bring awareness of organ donation.

The event at Azusa Pacific University was expected to take place from 7 a.m. through noon. Registration was available on-site for $40 per participant.

Rosie Rios, one attendee, shared that her daughter passed away at the age of 29 and donated all organs.

"It is with mixed emotions obviously but honoring her wishes when she made that decision at 16 years old. So we're honoring that," she said. "I am volunteering and I am also advocating especially for the Hispanic community to register and become an organ donor because there are a lot of people out there that need our organs." Rios shared that her daughter was killed on January 2, 2021 due to gun violence.

About 5,000 people were expected to take part in the event.


