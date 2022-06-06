Thousands of dollars worth of customer packages found at Fontana home of OnTrac delivery driver

An OnTrac delivery driver faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Deputies responded to a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in Fontana on Friday to check into a report of theft, where they spoke to 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, authorities said. Cardenas, an employee with OnTrac, was suspected of stealing packages in the course of his work.

(credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

At the home, deputies discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Some packages were unopened, while others were still in their shipping boxes with customer addresses on them. The stolen merchandise ranged from electronics like TVs and a robot vacuum, to small kitchen appliances like a stand mixer, an electric cooker, and cookware; to luggage, tools, clothes, and toys.

Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of grand theft but has since been released and no court date was scheduled in his case, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's jail records. A woman at the scene was determined to be an accomplice in the thefts, and police say they have submitted information to the District Attorney's Office for filing consideration in her case.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to OnTrac, authorities said.

Anyone with information about these thefts can contact investigators at the San Bernardino County sheriff's Fontana station at (909) 829-7311.