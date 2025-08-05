Thousand Oaks native recounts harrowing shooting outside Reno casino

Thousand Oaks man recounts shooting outside Reno casino that killed two of his best friends

Thousand Oaks native Matthew Sitler survived the Reno mass shooting outside of the Grand Sierra Resort but lost his two best friends.

After spending a week in the hospital to heal from two gunshot wounds, he's finally returned home and is sharing the harrowing moments when the gunfire started.

The 33-year-old had just wrapped up a weekend celebrating his friend's bachelor party when the unimaginable changed everything in mere seconds.

"We were waiting out front of the hotel," Sitler said. "The six of us were standing there, and next thing you know, someone's opening fire directly on us from behind."

Sitler was shot twice, once in the chest and again in the back. He collapsed just steps away from his friends.

"I was having a hard time breathing because I got shot in the chest and the bullet cracked my ribs, which then collapsed my lung," he said. "In the moment, I was just trying to think about breathing and hopefully they got to me in time."

Lying on the ground, Sitler said he thought he was going to die.

As first responders rushed in, Sitler's mom was hundreds of miles away, desperate to hear his voice. She left a voicemail pleading with Sitler to call her.

"Just sad, no mom, I don't think ever wants to have to leave a voicemail like that for their child," he said.

Two of Sitler's closest friends, newly-engaged Justin Aguila and Sitler's best man, Andrew Canepa, died in the shooting.

"This goes for both of them. Everyone loved them," Sitler said. "Just would light up a room and an infectious smile. Someone who you would just want to be around."

With massive bruises, scarring, and a fractured pelvis, Sitler said the mental scars and the heartbreak of losing two loved ones may take the longest, if ever, to heal.

"Survivor's guilt, I would be lying if I said I don't have it," Sitler said. "My heart is heavy—just like everyone else's who knew them or were connected to them. I feel like I was given a second chance at life. I feel like it's my job moving forward to just honor them and make sure they've never forgotten."

The shooting left Sitler with four open wounds and forced doctors to remove his spleen. His family created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses and ongoing care.