The vote is in: Big Bear eaglet named Spirit

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced that the eaglet born in early March has finally been named, after a weeks-long contest concluded.

The eaglet of Jackie and Shadow, the famous eagle couple that resides in a tree above Big Bear Lake, is the first healthy offspring for the pair in their two years of nesting in the area.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, almost 10,000 names were submitted to the contest with Patti. G submitting the winning name - Spirit.

The second place name was Lil' Dipper and the third place name was Hunter.

35 names were then randomly selected and provided to local schools in the Big Bear area, where third grade classrooms voted on the final name. People who submitted name suggestions were also entered into a prize pool with winners eligible to receive a variety of eagle merchandise including t-shirts, paintings, plush toys and tapestries.

To see what Jackie, Shadow and Spirit are up to at any given moment, visit the Friends of Big Bear's live eagle cam.