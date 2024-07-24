Thieves steal, strip and burn contractor's work van in Artesia

Artesia painter prays for help after theives destroy his work van

Travell Harding said his life changed last Friday morning when he discovered thieves had stolen his work van full of expensive paint and tools while it was parked in front of his Artesia home the night before.

"My livelihood was stolen," Harding said. "It was gone and that's when the nightmare began."

The nightmare only worsened when authorities and the tow yard told him the suspects turned his branded, white van into a blacked, charred husk.

"That's when they told me it was found in a riverbed," Harding said. "Engine was cut out. Catalytic converted was cut out. Everything was stolen and it was burned beyond recognition."

The single of four girls owns his own small residential and commercial painting business after he took it over from his dad who died of cancer a few years ago.

"It's hard but it's a blessing at the same time," Harding said.

He said he lost more than $20,000 in tools and paint as well as treasured family heirlooms he kept inside the van.

"I have my dad's tools that we're priceless to me," Harding said. "A book of his scriptures — I just kept stuff that he had in my little side consoles. They said there is nothing for you to recover."

In addition to everything he lost, he had to pay the tow yard $300 for a van he won't get back. Now, he is using his old Scion to load up the tools he has left to try and make a living.

"I don't have another option," Harding said. "I just have to get up and try to get what I can and do what I can."

When Harding realized his insurance wouldn't cover any of the loss, he created a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise money to buy the tools and get a new work van.

"Everything was in there," he said. "I think it's very low for people to steal from a working man. They took everything."

Thieves took everything from a man who dedicates his free time to giving back to his community through his nonprofit Fighters for the World. Through it, Harding mentors and helps at-risk youth and homeless kids.

"We show up, we play with them and we cook them food," he said.

He's praying someone could help him get through this trying time.