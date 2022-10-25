Watch CBS News
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

By CBSLA Staff

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.

Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. 

It was not known if the robbers took any merchandise.

In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.

