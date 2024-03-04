Thief straps ATM to pickup truck, rips it through barbershop storefront

Security cameras captured the moments a man with a ski mask ripped a bolted-down ATM through a barbershop's storefront early Monday morning.

The sound of screeching tires and the thief shattering the glass woke Jolley at 3:40 a.m.

"He just went back-and-forth, back-and-forth," witness Abraham Jolley said.

Security camera footage shows the thief loading the ATM into the back of a white pickup truck. KCAL News

Soon after, the Orange Police Department woke up the owner of Golden Touch Barbershop Ulizez Suarez. However, by the time the police got a hold of Suarez he had already seen the footage of the thief ripping the ATM from the bolts and through the front of the building.

"The guy that did it, he was a trained professional for sure," Suarez said. "He had a stolen plate. He knew where the ATM was at. He knew what to do. It took him 2 minutes in total."

The barbershop owner estimates that there was about $5,000 inside the ATM. He said the company that owns it told him that this truck had been used in other ATM thefts around Orange County. They also said the license plate was reported stolen.

"It was another cash business where we saw the ATM get taken out and thrown into the back of a pickup truck similar to the one we saw," Lt. Phil McMullin said.

The last ATM heist was at a laundromat in December.

Barbers had to cancel some appointments before the mess was cleaned up at Golden Touch.

It took the burglar five tries to get the ATM into the bed of the Dodge Ram pickup. At one point when the strap broke, the thief jumped out, reattached it and eventually pulled the machine from the floor and into his truck.