Therapy dogs come to help those grieving the Monterey Park mass shooting

Nothing can bring the 11 men and women killed during the tragic Monterey Park mass shooting but many have come from far and wide to help heal the hurting community.

"It doesn't matter — race, religion, creed — we know that this world is broken and the only help from this world is love," said manager Jason Scalzi.

Among those rushing to help those grieving are the Crisis chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team from North Carolina. But, if there is a language barrier, a team of therapy dogs from Luthern Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response have traveled from Northern California to comfort those mourning the mothers and fathers who were killed in this unthinkable act of violence.

"We can see the emotion of hurt change right to a smile, just by looking across the street," said coordinator Bonnie Fear. "They have that gift and power, something that humans don't. They can just forget about it, just for thee moment and just fall into that golden retriever."

However, you don't have to be a trained professional to offer support. Many customers went to Arcadia Donuts Thursday morning for a fundraiser. The owner's wife Shally lost her dance partner of 15 years, Yu "Andy" Kao. To help, one customer bought 20 boxes filled with donuts.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do to come in and buy as much as I could," said customer Steven Rhee. "I will take this and deliver it to the police department, the fire department because that's who we are. We're a community of immigrants and we started with nothing. So, anytime there is a setback, we try to help them up"

Late afternoon, the Acting Consul General of China Shi Yuanqiang and his staff visited the memorial, offering their condolences.