From YouTube to theaters, box office hits made by young film makers are breaking the mold

Box office hits "Backrooms" and "Obsession" were both made by Gen Z filmmakers who started out on YouTube.

Just days into its release, "Backrooms" is already being called a horror classic. It's directed by 20-year-old YouTube creator Kane Parsons and is the number one movie in America.

Variety Chief Awards Editor, Calyton Davis, says, "This is kind of the passing of the torch."

"Obsession" was number two in the box office this weekend, directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker. The YouTube comedian is known for his vertical shorts, the preferred way for Gen Z to consume entertainment.

"I would say that Instagram and TikTok are the main platforms that I use," movie-goer Ashley Berrueta said.

The film industry has struggled to entice Gen Z into theaters, especially after COVID, industry strikes, and the economic downturns.

"When I do occasionally watch a movie, it's usually through Netflix or Hulu, a platform I'm paying for already," Kimora Hicks said.

These May releases by young YouTubers-turned-directors with no traditional film experience are breaking records.

A scene from "Backrooms" A24

"This is our film school. This can be your movie studio. This can be your editing bay," Davis said of the cellphone.

"Backrooms" began as an internet-generated urban legend about an endless maze of dull rooms, which the then-teenage Parsons turned into a viral web series -- it's now a full-length feature.

With only a $10 million budget, it's already cashed in $118 million in three days, making Parsons the youngest director to have a number one film globally.

Barker's "Obsession," a horror flick about a young man's obsessive girlfriend, cost less than $1 million to make in three weekends. Its numbers continue to grow, now grossing $105 million in North America.

Many say thanks to these films and directors, streaming isn't the death of movies; it's a partner for the next generation of filmmakers.

"Let's let some people who have no ties to this at all, except with the audience, get into the business, get a swing at the bat, and see if they get a home run," Davis said.