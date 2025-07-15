The Mayan downtown Los Angeles is set to close

The Mayan nightclub and music venue announced it is closing "with heavy yet grateful hearts" at the end of September. While the Hill Street building has been around for nearly a century, current management said that September 13 will be its final curtain call, marking the end of a 35-year run.

The historic Mayan-themed venue is registered with the city as LA Historic Cultural Monument No. 460, and first opened its doors in 1927.

Its Mayan Revival architecture is one of the qualifications that helped it achieve the historic monument status.

Through the years, The Mayan has had various owners, providing entertainment by way of a musical comedy theater, a center for Mexican cinema and music, an adult film theater, and for the last 35 years, a nightclub and live music venue.

"Before we take our final curtain call, we invite you to join us on the dance floor every Saturday night through September 13th for one last celebration of everything The Mayan has meant to us all," The Mayan Team wrote on Instagram.

The iconic site has been in several movies over the years, including "A Night at the Roxbury," "The Bodyguard," and "Rock 'n' Roll High School."

Since the Mayan Theater was designated a Historic Cultural Monument in 1989, the building has some protections.

In the city of Los Angeles, while the designation doesn't stop demolition outright, nearly a year may be granted to delay a demolition permit to allow time to preserve the monument.

The city of Los Angeles has over 1,200 places registered as Historic Cultural Monuments.