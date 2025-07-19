Watch CBS News
Local News

The Dale Fire is 55% contained after burning close to 1,100 acres in Riverside County

By
Mika Edwards
Executive Producer of Streaming and Digital, CBS Los Angeles
Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area in both print and broadcast.
Read Full Bio
Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Dale Fire is 55% contained Saturday morning after burning almost 1,100 acres in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Riverdale Drive and Highway 371 in Aguanga. The Dale Fire was one of two brush fires that started at about the same time. Firefighters were able to contain the second fire within two hours, but the Dale Fire quickly grew. Multiple unoccupied buildings were damaged or destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

A segment of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation was placed under an evacuation order, while surrounding locations were under evacuation warnings as a precaution. Most orders were lifted by midnight.

The Cahuilla Creek Motorcross and the Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both south of the 371, were briefly evacuated. Neither location was not damaged by the fire.

Both sides of the 371 were shut down Wednesday at the Lake Riverside area, but all lane closures were lifted by Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mika Edwards

Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area in both print and broadcast.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.