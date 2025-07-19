The Dale Fire is 55% contained after burning close to 1,100 acres in Riverside County

The Dale Fire is 55% contained Saturday morning after burning almost 1,100 acres in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Riverdale Drive and Highway 371 in Aguanga. The Dale Fire was one of two brush fires that started at about the same time. Firefighters were able to contain the second fire within two hours, but the Dale Fire quickly grew. Multiple unoccupied buildings were damaged or destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

A segment of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation was placed under an evacuation order, while surrounding locations were under evacuation warnings as a precaution. Most orders were lifted by midnight.

The Cahuilla Creek Motorcross and the Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both south of the 371, were briefly evacuated. Neither location was not damaged by the fire.

Both sides of the 371 were shut down Wednesday at the Lake Riverside area, but all lane closures were lifted by Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.