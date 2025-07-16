Pair of Riverside County fires force evacuations in Aguanga

A pair of fires have forced evacuations in Riverside County, officials confirmed.

Cal Fire said that the two blazes, dubbed the Dale Fire and Bradford Fire, are spanning more than 330 acres in the Lake Riverside area in Aguanga. Crews were battling the pair of fires as one, officials said.

The Dale Fire was first reported at about 12:35 p.m., while the Bradford Fire was reported at about 12:49 p.m.

They were both at 0% containment as of 3 p.m., with more than 200 firefighters and several water-dropping aircraft assisting with the battle, in which they said "crews are making good progress" on the perimeter.

No causes were revealed for the fires. No injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders issued

As of 1:30 p.m., evacuations were underway in the Lake Riverside Estates area, with orders extended to include the Cahuilla Reservation and zones RVC-TABLEMT4, RVC-TABLEMT5, RVC-2327, RVC-TULE1, RVC-TULE2, RVC-TULE4, RVC-TULE6, RVC-TULE7, RVC-TULE8.

Evacuation orders and warnings can be seen here.

A care and reception center was established at the Anza Community Center, which is located at 56630 Highway 371 in Anza. An animal shelter was also set up at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services in San Jacinto, located at 581 S. Grand Avenue.

Highway 137 was closed in both directions in the Lake Riverside area.