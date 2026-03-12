CBS California to host live Governor's Debate with top candidates

Just months remaining until the California gubernatorial election, and CBS California is teaming up with local organizations for a live debate with the race's top candidates.

The debate, which is also being hosted by the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. PDT at the historic Bridges Auditorium on the Pomona College campus. It will offer viewers an in-depth look at the major issues facing the candidates just five days before the Primary Election ballots are mailed to registered voters.

Participants in the debate will be selected from the top candidates in recent polling.

The event will feature CBS Los Angeles Anchor Pat Harvey, CBS San Francisco Anchor Ryan Yamamoto, CBS Sacramento Anchor Tony Lopez, CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts and Pomona College Politics Professor Sara Sadhwani as moderators.

"Our CBS stations serve California's biggest markets, giving us a unique ability to bring this debate across the state," says Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Television Stations. "Our trusted journalists have long covered politics across California and this forum combines their strong experience to guide an informed conversation for voters."

Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the world's leading liberal arts colleges. College President G. Gabrielle Starr says civic engagement and active participation in the democratic process are fundamental to the school's mission and identity.

"We look forward to bringing this timely and important event to Pomona," Starr adds, "and continue to encourage everyone to engage in shaping the political life of our state and nation."

The Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association says it is proud to help bring the debate to voters across the state.

"Providing a nonpartisan forum where candidates can discuss the issues side by side helps ensure Californians have the information they need to make informed decisions," said Sonny Mehrtash, national president of APAPA.

The debate will be preceded by a 30-minute special at 5 p.m. PDT. The entire event will be broadcast by CBS stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, and Santa Barbara.