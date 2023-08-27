Temperatures expected to peak through Tuesday due to SoCal heat wave

Sunday is expected to have warmer-than-average temperatures as high pressure is forecast to build, which will result in high temperatures through Tuesday.

A heat advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday for greater Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains, Anaheim and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere, an excessive heat warning was issued for the downtown Riverside area, Moreno Valley, Corona, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta and Coachella between 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The coming heat wave is expected to bring near-record temperatures to much of Southern California, according to forecasters. Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday, the NWS said. Peak heat is likely Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday's highs are expected to be 90 degrees in downtown Los Angeles. Overnight temperatures are expected to be warm as well. The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger away from the coast through Wednesday.

Some cooling is possible later in the week, forecasters said.