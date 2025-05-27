Temecula teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with student

A Temecula teacher was arrested for allegedly inappropriate contact with a student on Tuesday, deputies said.

A nearly month-long investigation began on May 7 at around 5:30 p.m., when deputies were made aware of allegations against the teacher, 57-year-old George Vega, at an elementary school in the 29000 block of Mira Loma Drive, according to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The school subsequently placed the employee on administrative leave," the release said.

George Vega Riverside County Sheriff's Office

The school located at the address provided by deputies is Vail Elementary School, which operates within the Temecula Valley Unified School District. Vega is listed as certificated staff on the school's website.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Vega after determining that he had inappropriate contact with the student. He was booked for child annoyance and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

As they continue their investigation, detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (951) 955-1718.