Riverside County deputies arrest suspect for two alleged sexual assaults in Temecula

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a man wanted for two different alleged sexual assaults in Temecula on Friday.

At around 5:20 p.m., deputies from the Southwest Sheriff's Station were called to the 40000 block of Winchester Road regarding a sexual assault involving a juvenile girl, according to a news release from the department.

"During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect ... had also sexually assaulted an adult victim during a separate incident that occurred less than two hours prior at a business in the 20000 block of Ynez Road," the release said.

Jacob Paulsen, the 30-year-old Perris man arrested on allegations of sexual assault in Temecula on Friday, September 19, 2025. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Perris man Jacob Paulsen, was determined to be an active sex registrant who was on parole for sexual assault, deputies noted.

He was arrested and booked for lewd acts with a minor, sexual battery, indecent exposure and violation of parole. He remained behind bars in lieu of $500,000 after authorities obtained a bail enhancement, the release said.

Due to the nature of the crimes, deputies are seeking additional potential victims or anyone who may know more. Those with additional information were urged to contact RSO investigators at (951) 696-3000.