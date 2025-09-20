Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County deputies arrest suspect for two alleged sexual assaults in Temecula

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a man wanted for two different alleged sexual assaults in Temecula on Friday. 

At around 5:20 p.m., deputies from the Southwest Sheriff's Station were called to the 40000 block of Winchester Road regarding a sexual assault involving a juvenile girl, according to a news release from the department. 

"During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect ... had also sexually assaulted an adult victim during a separate incident that occurred less than two hours prior at a business in the 20000 block of Ynez Road," the release said. 

document-2.jpg
Jacob Paulsen, the 30-year-old Perris man arrested on allegations of sexual assault in Temecula on Friday, September 19, 2025.  Riverside County Sheriff's Office

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Perris man Jacob Paulsen, was determined to be an active sex registrant who was on parole for sexual assault, deputies noted. 

He was arrested and booked for lewd acts with a minor, sexual battery, indecent exposure and violation of parole. He remained behind bars in lieu of $500,000 after authorities obtained a bail enhancement, the release said. 

Due to the nature of the crimes, deputies are seeking additional potential victims or anyone who may know more. Those with additional information were urged to contact RSO investigators at (951) 696-3000. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue