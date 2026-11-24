San Diego Gas & Electric has announced a significant change to a power line proposal that would have run through Temecula, opting instead for another route after months of backlash from city residents.

Last week, SDG&E officials said that they had altered their previously preferred route for the Golden Pacific Powerlink proposal, a 150-mile system of 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures from the Imperial Valley substation, through Anza-Borrego State Park and into Temecula before ending near the San Onofre power plant in Orange County.

The new path, dubbed the South Mountain Route, has the same start and end points, but the route varies slightly. Instead of passing through Riverside County and Temecula, it diverts near San Diego County's Palomar Mountain, running south of the mountain and through Valley Center and Fallbrook.

In a statement, an SDG&E spokesperson said the decision followed a year of analysis, community engagement and selection of alternative routes.

"Based on what we learned, we plan to propose the South Mountain Route in our application to the California Public Utilities Commission by the end of this year," the statement said. "This route has the potential to minimize certain environmental impacts and address engineering challenges."

Related: Temecula mayor sends scathing message to power company after "dog and pony show" meeting for power line proposal

While Temecula city leaders and community activists with a grassroots organization called Save Temecula applauded the decision to change the primary proposed route from Temecula, they vowed to continue fighting until the route was completely removed from consideration.

"The City of Temecula remains steadfast in its opposition to any route that would bring 500-kV transmission lines through Temecula Valley, and especially through Temecula Creek," Mayor Jessica Alexander said in a statement. "While we are encouraged that Temecula is no longer the preferred or proposed alignment, our work is not finished. The City will continue advocating until the Riverside County Alternative is removed from consideration entirely."

Temecula residents have vehemently voiced their opposition to the project since May, when a city council meeting was flooded with people denouncing plans to build the power line system through the city. In the months since, Riverside County leaders have joined in opposing the plans, including Senator Kelly Seyarto, who attended a community meeting in early November.

Opponents say the power lines pose significant risks to Temecula. They have raised concerns about wildfire risk and health, adding that the nearly 200-foot-tall towers would tarnish the city's rural appeal and invaluable wine country while passing by thousands of homes and several schools and parks.

Save Temecula thanked residents for speaking against the project, but stressed that the "fight isn't over."

"Temecula would also be in the shadow of the line's submitted preferred route, which would increase wildfire danger to Temecula and surrounding communities," Save Temecula said in a statement. There is no reason to build massive utility infrastructure through any communities or environmentally and culturally sensitive lands when safer, more modern alternatives exist."

SDG&E officials say the plan is necessary as California's electricity needs continue to grow. They say the project would increase the state's renewable energy supply, lessen strain on the power grid and lower costs while increasing reliability. The California Independent System Operator determined the Golden Pacific Powerlink to be necessary in 2023. If state officials approve it, construction would begin in 2029, with a projected completion date and start of service in 2032.