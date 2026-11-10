California Senator joins "Save Temecula" campaign to fight proposed power line project

Hundreds of Temecula residents were joined by a California state senator on Monday as they continue fighting a proposal to run miles of massive high-voltage power lines through the city.

The "Fight the Powerlink" meeting was hosted at Temecula's popular Wilson Creek Winery, where approximately 300 people gathered to hear from Senator Kelly Seyarto and "Save Temecula," the grassroots organizations leading the charge to shut down San Diego Gas & Electric's plan to construct the 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures through south Temecula.

"Hundreds of residents showed up last night because they want results, not just talk," said Mark Winkler, the president of Save Temecula. "Having state and city leaders joining hands with our citizens demonstrates that Save Temecula is a serious, organized movement. We are energized, focused, and will continue to advocate for solutions that protect our community's future. This is just the beginning—we are actively building our coalition and expanding our impact to ensure this ill-conceived Greenfield utility project is stopped once and for all."

Seyarto recently joined Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez in calling on SDG&E to seek alternate routes to protect the Temecula Valley.

A map displaying the proposed routes for SDGE's Golden Pacific Powerlink project. The green line is the company's preferred route, while the red, yellow and blue lines show alternate routes that are being considered. San Diego Gas & Electric

Back in May, Temecula residents flooded a city council meeting to voice their displeasure with the so-called "Golden Pacific Powerlink," which would construct a nearly 150-mile system from the Imperial Valley substation, just south of the Salton Sea, through Anza-Borrego State Park, past Palomar Mountain in San Diego County and through Temecula before reaching Camp Pendleton, where a new substation would be built.

Since then, Temecula city council members and Riverside County leaders have also publicly opposed the project, claiming it would increase wildfire risk and health concerns in the immediate area, as well as mar the city's unique rural appeal. One of the several proposed paths, which SDG&E officials prefer, would run directly through Temecula's wine country and near thousands of homes and several schools and parks.

Related: Temecula mayor sends scathing message to SDG&E after "dog and pony show" meeting for power line proposal

In recent years, several devastating wildfires have been traced back to faulty or damaged power equipment, including the Thomas and Woolsey fires, the 2022 Fairview Fire in Hemet and the Eaton Fire in 2025.

During Monday's meeting, Save Temecula officials addressed the Valley-Rainbow power line proposal, which was defeated 20 years ago due to local opposition.

"SDG&E's Powerlink is not a done deal, and it's not going away without a fight," said Shal Renfro, the chief marketing and communications officer for Save Temecula. "Twenty years ago, this community stood together and defeated a similar power line proposal."

Studies have also found that high-voltage transmission lines can disrupt wildlife and ecosystems, according to the Los Angeles Times, which noted similarities between the Golden Pacific Powerlink proposal and the "Sunrise Powerlink" proposal in 2008, which was also ultimately rejected after facing backlash.

SDG&E officials say that the proposed project is essential for California to increase the state's supply of renewable energy and lessen strain on the power grid. In 2023, the transmission plan was determined as a "necessity" by the California Independent System Operator.

Video: Temecula residents voice concerns over high-voltage power line proposal

CBS LA has reached out to SDG&E for comment.