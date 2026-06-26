Cal Fire, Riverside County supervisors oppose proposed Temecula high voltage power line

Opponents of the proposed high-voltage power line that would run through parts of the Temecula Valley received powerful allies this week from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and Cal Fire.

The proposal, which is called the "Golden Pacific Powerlink," calls for the construction of a 150-mile system of 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures from the Imperial Valley Substation, through Anza-Borrego State Park and southern Riverside County, including Temecula's wine country, before reaching Camp Pendleton in Orange County, near where they plan to construct a new substation.

San Diego Gas & Electric says that the project would help increase California's supply of renewable energy and lessen the strain on the current power grid, lower energy costs and increase reliability during extreme weather or emergencies. However, the project has faced considerable opposition from people living in the areas that would be most impacted, including Temecula, because of the immense risks that could be introduced to the area.

A map outlining the proposed high-voltage system that would run through Imperial, San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties before reaching Camp Pendleton. City of Temecula

In late May, hundreds of residents flooded a Temecula City Council meeting to voice their concerns over the project, which has received similar objections from city leaders. This week, Councilmember Brendan Kalfus took to social media to share additional allies for their cause in Cal Fire.

"On behalf of the more than 1,400 firefighters and paramedics represented by CAL FIRE Local 2881 in Riverside County, I write in strong opposition to the proposed Golden Pacific Powerlink project through the Temecula Valley," said a letter from Cal Fire District VI Vice President Daniel Kitt.

The letter, which was written just a day after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to oppose the project, says that the main concern from firefighters is for the safety of the public.

"The proposed transmission line would introduce significant new electrical infrastructure into some of Southern California's most wildfire prone terrain," the letter said. "California has learned hard lessons about the risks associated with overhead transmission systems during extreme fire weather. We should not be creating additional ignition risks in communities that already face the threat of catastrophic wildfire."

Temecula residents say that the project would increase the risk of wildfires, health concerns and would deface the unique rural appeal of the city and its sprawling wine country. In arguments, they have cited devastating wildfires caused by faulty power equipment, like the Thomas and Woolsey fires and the 2022 Fairview Fire in Hemet. In 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Southern California Edison for the Eaton Fire.

The newest round of opposition comes weeks after Temecula received similar support from State Assembly member Kate Sanchez and Senator Kelly Seyarto.

"Californians have witnessed the devastating consequences of catastrophic wildfires, and it is difficult to understand why major transmission infrastructure is being proposed through areas already identified as high fire risk," Senator Seyarto said. "These projects raise concerns not only about wildfire safety but also about potential impacts to the aerial firefighting operations that are essential to protecting lives, homes, and communities. Public safety must come first."

A Change.org petition called "Save Temecula: Stop SDG&E from running electric towers through Temecula Creek" currently has nearly 9,800 signatures opposing the project.

Temecula City Council will hold another meeting on July, during which members said they would be reconfirming their official vote on the Resolution of Opposition. City leaders said that they work every day to "protect the health, safety and well-being of our community, our wildlife corridor, significant cultural and environmental resources, our tourism identity, economic vitality, and more, including our quality of life."