Temecula residents sound off on high-voltage power line proposal that would run through valley to Camp Pendleton

Outrage filled the room at the Temecula City Council meeting on Tuesday night, when hundreds of community members and city leaders gathered to fight back against a proposed high-voltage system that would cut through the city.

The San Diego Gas & Electric proposal, dubbed the "Golden Pacific Powerlink," calls to construct a nearly 150-mile system of 500-kilovolt transmission lines and tower structures from the Imperial Valley Substation, just north of Mexicali and south of the Salton Sea, through California's largest state park — Anza-Borrego State Park — and past Palomar Mountain in San Diego County before reaching Riverside County.

From there, SDGE officials say it would run through or near Temecula Parkway, Temecula Creek and the Santa Margarita River before eventually reaching Camp Pendleton. They also expect to construct an entirely new substation in southern Orange County.

Since news of the proposal became public, Temecula residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the path of towers, each of which would likely stand over 100 feet tall. Other residents have started petitions to stop the project, while city council members have offered public opposition.

A map outlining the proposed high-voltage system that would run through Imperial, San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties before reaching Camp Pendleton. City of Temecula

They again made their displeasure clear during the meeting.

"Please, just leave us alone," said one resident, who spoke during the public comment section of Tuesday's meeting. "You've got a fight on your hands, and you don't want to pick Temecula."

Erica Martin, a representative for SDG&E, was present at the meeting and said that the route has not yet been finalized and that no final decisions have been made.

"We are at the beginning of this study and analysis of this route," Martin said.

Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Rahn confronted Martin over SDG&E's transparency since the inception of the project.

"When you came to the city's meetings, you provided and brought forward every map except the map of the city of Temecula. ... I also have it on good authority that you did the same to tribes in San Diego County when you met with them and had missing maps of their specific tribal territory," Rahn said. "I'm having a hard time understanding how this is a community outreach process that's open and transparent."

Martin claimed that the issue during the previous meeting with the city was due to a display problem on a PowerPoint slide, and that they offered to return at a later time to "correct that."

SDG&E says the project is essential for California in order to increase the state's supply of renewable energy. They plan to do so by connecting the Imperial Valley Substation, which is home to massive solar and geothermal plants, to the state grid. They say that the need for new infrastructure was identified by the California Independent System Operator, in order to "meet the state's energy goals."

Officials argue that congestion in transmission lines can lead to higher energy costs and reduced reliability during extreme weather or emergencies.

A 500KV extra-high voltage transmission system. ecuadorplanet / Getty Images

Residents say they've been so outspoken for a number of reasons, including the risk of wildfires, health concerns and degradation of the city's unique rural appeal. The proposed path of towers in Temecula, specifically, will run through its invaluable wine country, near thousands of homes and the city's scenic landscape.

Southern California has seen a series of wildfires caused by faulty power equipment in the past, including in 2017 and 2018, when it was determined that SoCal Edison equipment was to blame for at least five fires, most notably the Thomas and Woolsey fires. Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice sued SCE for the Eaton Fire, which destroyed more than 10,000 structures and killed 18 people in Los Angeles County, and the 2022 Fairview Fire in Hemet, which killed two people and destroyed nearly 40 homes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, studies have also found that high-voltage transmission lines can disrupt wildlife and ecosystems. Writer Hayley Smith noted that the current proposal shares similarities with a 2008 project dubbed "Sunrise Powerlink," which faced similar backlash before it was ultimately rejected.

After the meeting, some residents wearing "Save Temecula. Fight the Powerlink" shirts spoke with CBS LA.

"I'm a mother in this community, and we are very concerned about this project," one woman said. "We do not support this project."

Other local organizations, like the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association and Visit Temecula Valley, also offered public statements in opposition to the proposal.

"Temecula Valley Wine Country is not only an economic engine for our region, but also a protected agricultural destination that families, visitors, and businesses have invested decades into building," said a statement from Mike Rennie, the board president of the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association. "Placing massive transmission infrastructure through the heart of wine country threatens the rural character, scenic beauty, and long-term sustainability that make this region so special. We strongly urge SDG&E and state decision-makers to pursue alternative routes that protect our wineries, vineyards, residents, visitors, and wildlife from unnecessary environmental and wildfire risks."

According to the Golden Pacific Powerlink website, the next step in the process is virtual open houses starting in the summer and then a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2029 and the new transmission line is slated to begin service in 2032.

In response to a request for comment on the meeting in Temecula, an SDG&E spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA.

"We recognize there are strong views and questions in Temecula about this project, and we appreciate the opportunity to hear directly from residents and local leaders. The Golden Pacific Powerlink is in the early stages of planning, and no final route has been selected. We are conducting preliminary studies and sharing information early so we can better understand local priorities and potential impacts," the statement said. "The need for this project — and it's start and end points — were identified through the California Independent System Operator's statewide transmission planning process to serve all electric customers in the region. We are committed to listening and engaging with the community and the City of Temecula as the process moves forward, and to ensuring that local input helps inform the project as it evolves."