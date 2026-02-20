16-year-old killed in Temecula single-car crash; 3 others hospitalized

A 16-year-old was killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into a telephone pole in Temecula on Thursday night, Riverside County authorities said.

The crash happened a little after 8:20 p.m. near Margarita Road and Pio Pico Road, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle collision with a telephone pole," the release said. "Deputies performed lifesaving measures, but the driver was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene."

He was identified by the Riverside County Coroner as Landen Ried on Friday.

Three other teenagers were hospitalized after the crash. They were said to be in stable condition as of Friday morning, deputies noted.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the "vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control for unknown reasons, and collided with a telephone pole," the release said.

Deputies closed Margarita Road from Jedediah Smith Road to Pico Road for several hours as they processed the scene and gathered evidence for the investigation.

On Saturday morning, Temecula Valley Unified School District officials shared an email with district students and parents regarding Ried's death.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our students following a tragic accident," the statement said. "The student was currently a 10th grader at Susan Nelson High School and spent their freshman year at Temecula Valley High School."

They said that the three other people injured in the crash were TVHS students as well, and that counselors and crisis team members would be available for students at both schools.

Anyone who knows more or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact RSO detectives at (951) 776-1099 or Deputy Call at (951) 696-3000.