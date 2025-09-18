Teen injured after shootout in Pacoima

A teen is in critical condition after being injured during a shooting in Pacoima on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from injuries. Police believe the teen was involved in a fight with three other individuals, who fled the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw the teen and the other individuals shooting at each other.