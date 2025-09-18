Watch CBS News
Teen injured after shootout in Pacoima

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A teen is in critical condition after being injured during a shooting in Pacoima on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from injuries. Police believe the teen was involved in a fight with three other individuals, who fled the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw the teen and the other individuals shooting at each other. 

