Tech Talk: How to get a great night's sleep with the help of tech

If you're struggling to get some shut-eye, you're not alone -- 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems. Technology lifestyle expert Jessica Naziri has the top tech gadgets to get a great night's sleep. Happy snoozing!

WAKING UP

The Loftie lamp is a bedside lamp that mimics the sun by easing your body awake each morning. Based on your set wake-up time, a soft light ascends the base of the lamp, simulating dawn — a far cry from the blaring noise of most alarms. At the end of the day, you can wind down and disconnect with the receding sunset on the lamp's base.

Loftie Lamp ($275)

https://amzn.to/3xCPEwi

TRACKING YOUR SLEEP

The OURA ring a sleep tracker that also tracks some fitness metrics. The ring has seven temperature sensors, a green LED sensor for measuring heart rate, and red and infrared LEDs to measure blood oxygen. That's not including the battery or accelerometers.

Oura ring ($299)

https://ouraring.com/discount/b6bfae07c4

$50 off



If you don't want to wear any gadgets to bed, the Withings Sleep tracking mat is a good, affordable option. It's a long, rectangular mat with sensors and a fabric covering that you slip under your mattress. In addition to your heart rate and sleep cycles, it also tracks snoring and breathing disturbances. It's also not battery-operated, so you don't have to worry about charging the device every day.

Withings Sleep ($129)

https://amzn.to/3xC9xnm

FALLING ASLEEP

Morphee is a sound machine that is completely un-connected, with no screen, no blue light and no sound waves – enabling users to reduce their tech exposure in the bedroom, and maximize their rest and relaxation throughout the day, or night.



Morphee ($99)

https://amzn.to/3SaHGUF

