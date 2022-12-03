Team USA is out of the World Cup; watch party fans are disappointed

Team USA suffered a loss to Netherlands in this morning's World Cup match. The final score -- USA 1, Netherlands 3. This sends the USA home.

During the game, fans at a watch party at Santa Monica Brew Works felt the tension, as USA trailed behind. There was a moment of electricity in the pub when Haji Wright put one in the net for the Americans in the 76th minute, only to have the Dutch come right back and score.

One watch party fan, Ryan, said he was disappointed with the play in the first half. Another soccer fan, Charlie, said she was frustrated. "I think we need to focus on our attack, that's where we're struggling."

At the end of game time, fans dispersed quickly. One soccer fan may have summarized it the best, "It's a tough day, this is a golden generation and we'll be back for the next World Cup on home soil baby."