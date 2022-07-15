Tarzana homeowner opens fire on attempted burglars

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Tarzana late Thursday evening, after a homeowner fired multiple shots at a group of attempted burglars.

The call came in at around 9 p.m., when the man who owns the home in the 19500 block of Greenbriar Drive told Los Angeles Police Department officers that a group of people were attempting to burglarize his home.

He told police that four different burglars were in his house, one of which was reportedly armed. He also told them that he fired multiple shots in their direction, but was unsure if any were struck by the gunfire.

According to police, the suspects were last seen running eastbound along Greenbriar Drive.

Authorities were unsure if anything was taken by the suspects during the course of the burglary.