Attempted burglary in Tarzana

Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of an attempted burglary at a home in Tarzana. Several intruders attempted to break into a home, but the homeowner fired shots at them. It is unclear if any of the intruders were hit. LAPD is on the scene.
