Sylmar teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor inside classroom

Police are searching for additional victims of a teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a student back in the 2004-2005 school year.

Giancarlo Corsi Los Angeles Police Department

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department officers received a report of sexual battery against a child, where the victim alleged that a teacher, Giancarlo Corsi, had inappropriately touched him several times over the course of the 2004-05 school year at Harding Street Elementary School.

According to the victim, Corsi was a teacher in a neighboring classroom.

A Santa Clarita resident, Corsi had taught in San Fernando Valley elementary schools from 1992 to 2006 before taking a hiatus until 2017, when he returned to Hardin Street Elementary.

He was arrested on Thursday and booked for committing a lewd act with a child.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Detectives have released his photo in hopes of locating any additional victims as they prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 374-5415.