Sylmar stolen vehicle pursuit ends as car slams into home's cinder block wall

Driver in custody following Sylmar pursuit crash into home's cinder block wall

Driver in custody following Sylmar pursuit crash into home's cinder block wall

Driver in custody following Sylmar pursuit crash into home's cinder block wall

Neighbors in a Sylmar neighborhood were shaken by a large "boom" sound Monday night as the driver of a stolen car slammed into a home's cinder block wall following a brief police pursuit.

Police began chasing the Kia Forte around 11:30 p.m. Monday, in a shopping plaza's parking lot at South Workman and Woodworth streets.

The chase continued until the car crashed into the cinder block and wrought iron fence, preventing it from plowing into the home. Surveillance home video shows the crash as it happened. Tires can be heard screeching, and debris flies as the car plows into the wall.

Four people were in the car, and two of the passengers fled from the crash site.

One other passenger and the driver remained at the scene, and according to the San Fernando Police Department, the driver was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The other passenger who stayed was released from police custody.