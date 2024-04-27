Watch CBS News
Long Beach police shoot and kill armed home invasion suspect

By Danielle Radin, Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A police investigation continues Saturday after a Long Beach Police officer shot and killed an armed suspect who was attempting to rob a home.

Long Beach police responded Friday around 8:30 p.m. to a call of a person with a gun at a home at 68th Street and Cerritos Avenue.

When police arrived, it was discovered a home invasion robbery was in progress and the suspect was in the yard.

Officers surrounded the residence and were engaged with the suspect, working to de-escalate the situation for over an hour. SWAT was called to assist when an LBPD officer shot the suspect around 10 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 7:43 AM PDT

