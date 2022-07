A suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted a closure at the airport's LAX-it taxi and ride app pickup lot.

Airport police are investigating a suspicious item at the LAX-it taxi and ride app pickup lot. Shuttles into the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way are closed for the investigation. Main Century Blvd into the terminal area is open. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 12, 2022

All shuttles going into the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way are closed while authorities investigate.

Check back for more updates and new information.