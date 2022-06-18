Watch CBS News
Suspicious item found at LAX's Tom Bradley Terminal

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A boarding gate at LAX has been evacuated after a suspicious item was found at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

According to the LAX Police Department, the suspicious item was found at gate 135 at about 9:20 p.m. The area was evacuated shortly after. 

No other information is available

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 10:30 PM

