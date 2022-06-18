Suspicious item found at LAX's Tom Bradley Terminal
A boarding gate at LAX has been evacuated after a suspicious item was found at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
According to the LAX Police Department, the suspicious item was found at gate 135 at about 9:20 p.m. The area was evacuated shortly after.
No other information is available
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
