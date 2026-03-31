Suspect hides in middle school campus after brief LAPD pursuit

A man hid in a middle school campus after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a brief pursuit in the Westlake District.

The chase ended in an alleyway near the intersection of West Temple Street and North Reno Street. The suspect exited the SUV, then quickly returned and drove into a dead end as officers waited at the entrance to the alley.

He stayed in the vehicle for a moment, but got out, hopped several fences and searched for somewhere to hide, even though LAPD had a helicopter, drone and officers nearby. He acted erratically, attempting to kick down doors and, at one point, got on the edge of a roof before jumping over more fences, one of which led to a VISTA Charter Middle School.

The building appeared to be locked, with students and faculty on spring break, forcing the suspect to hide under an awning in the playground.

He barricaded himself behind some junk as officers tried to enter the campus, which was a block away from LAPD's Metropolitan Division.

The division includes the department's specialized units, such as the SWAT team and K-9 patrols. After roughly 20 minutes, the suspect emerged from his hiding spot and surrendered to police without incident.