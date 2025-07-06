Watch CBS News
Suspected DUI driver arrested after deadly Huntington Beach crash involving pedestrian

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired when he allegedly struck and killed a 35-year-old pedestrian in Huntington Beach on Sunday. 

It happened at around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Delaware Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

Officers say that the pedestrian, only identified as a 35-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was struck by a black Audi RS5. They arrived and found him unconscious in the street, their news release said. 

"Paramedics were called to the scene however the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased. Impairment is suspected with the driver of the Audi RS5. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident," HBPD's release said. 

The suspect has not yet been identified. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (714) 960-5231.

