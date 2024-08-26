Suspect believed to be serial bank robber arrested by Orange County deputies

A Mission Viejo man believed to be connected to a string of bank robberies in Orange County and other counties was arrested while attempting to rob a bank in Anaheim.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested Che Lewis, 30, just before he committed a bank robbery Aug. 23 at the U.S. Bank in Anaheim, according to the sheriff's department.

Lewis is believed to be connected to two separate July bank robberies in Mission Viejo and Ladera Ranch.

On Aug. 8, another bank robbery occurred in Ladera Ranch and just the day before, on Aug. 7, there was an attempted bank robbery in the same area.

Through their investigations and based off evidence left at the scene, deputies believe Lewis is responsible for each of these bank robberies.

Lewis was booked into the Orange County Jail for attempted robbery while pending additional charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.