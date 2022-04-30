Suspect barricades inside Palmdale home
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was holed up inside a home Saturday in Palmdale, authorities said.
The incident was reported at approximately 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
Personnel from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene to assist the sheriff's Palmdale station.
Surrounding homes have been evacuated.
