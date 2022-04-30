Watch CBS News

Suspect barricades inside Palmdale home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was holed up inside a home Saturday in Palmdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Personnel from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene to assist the sheriff's Palmdale station.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.