Suspect arrested for throwing filled can at L.A. County deputy during downtown protest

A man was arrested for throwing a 22-ounce can at a Los Angeles County deputy during a downtown protest on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies from the Sheriff's Response Team were clearing an unlawfully assembled crowd near the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at the intersection of W. 1st Street and N. Hill Street. During the protest, suspect Javier Gonzalez allegedly approached deputies and yelled obscenities at them, according to the department.

Another man, Bryan Mugarte, came up to the skirmish line and encouraged Gonzalez to attack the deputies, according to LASD. Gonzalez then allegedly threw a 22-ounce aluminium can filled with liquid and hit a deputy.

Gonzalez tried to run away, but a Good Samaritan tackled him to the ground, the department said. Deputies arrested Gonzalez and Mugarte shortly after. The deputy was not seriously injured and returned to work.

"We also want to sincerely acknowledge the courageous actions of the Good Samaritan who intervened during a volatile situation," Sheriff Robert Luna said. "Their willingness to step in without regard for their own safety helped prevent further harm, and we are truly grateful for their selfless act."

Gonzalez was booked with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Deputies booked Mugarte with solicitation to commit specific criminal acts.

The department will present the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Wednesday that more than a dozen people have been charged with crimes related to the downtown L.A. protests.

"If people want to hurl insults, we will protect that. If people want to engage in crimes, we will prosecute that," Hochman said. "So hurling bricks, hurling cinder blocks, hurling fireworks, will not be tolerated in this county now or ever."