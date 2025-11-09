Suspect arrested for deadly Riverside County shooting in 2024

After more than a year of investigation, Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead near Perris last year.

The shooting happened back on April 3, 2024 in the 32000 block of Falcon View Lane in the Homeland area, according to a news release from RSO.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, 33-year-old Homeland resident Christopher Yeamons, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on April 25, 2024, more than three weeks after he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

"Due to his death, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, the release said.

Carlos Gonzalez. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Carlos Gonzalez, a 48-year-old man from Homeland. They were unable to locate him until Wednesday, when he was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant. On Friday, he was also arrested for Yeamons' murder and his booking charges were updated to include a murder charge, deputies said.

"Gonzalez is believed to be the sole suspect in this case," the release said. "This investigation remains ongoing and no additional details are available at this time."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777.