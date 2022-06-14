Suspect who allegedly shot CHP officer in Studio City suffers from PTSD, family says

The family of the 33-year-old man accused of shooting an officer during a traffic stop said the Marine Veteran has been suffering from PTSD after a combat tour.

"I think it's important we shed light on this situation because mental health is a big issue," said his cousin Shamaya Shayesteh.

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. His family said that five Marines he was close with were killed in action, one recently died of a heart attack, and two committed suicide — one of whom, a sergeant, took his life three days ago.

Khosroabadi is accused of shooting and critically wounding a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Studio City. His family said he was delivering toys to a cousin who has autism before shooting the officer.

"Our deepest sympathy and prayers and we hope for godspeed for a speedy recovery," said his brother Robert Thompson-Khosroabadi. "We have law enforcement in our family."

After Khosroabadi had shot the officer, he fled to a tent on Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys. Police arrested him after a nearly 12-hour manhunt. Witnesses said the suspect told them he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

Khosroabadi surrendered without an incident.

The officer was reportedly in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive. He was with CHP for about a year.